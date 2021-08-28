Trailer, Synopsis, and Cast for Hallmark Movie ‘Sweet Pecan Summer’

Hallmark’s Summer Nights programming event is coming to an end in 2021, but viewers will still be able to see two new premieres before the fall season begins. “Sweet Pecan Summer,” starring Christine Ko and Wes Brown, is the first of these new films.

Because this is Ko’s debut picture for Hallmark, she will be a familiar face to the network’s viewers. However, she has appeared in other projects such as “Hawaii Five-O,” “No Good Nick,” and “Dave.” However, for her first picture, she will be collaborating with a Hallmark veteran, as Brown is unmistakable to Hallmark viewers. “Christmas Cookies,” “Under the Autumn Moon,” “Christmas at Graceland,” “Wedding at Graceland,” “Over the Moon in Love,” “Check Inn to Christmas,” and “A Nashville Christmas Carol” are among his most recent films.

So, what can moviegoers expect from this release? Let’s have a look.

“Amanda (Ko) works for a prominent cosmetics company in product development. Amanda likes what she does, but she believes she can’t put her greatest ideas into action because the company is satisfied to continue with its long-term flagship items, leaving her frustrated,” according to the synopsis. “One day, Amanda’s beloved aunt, Carol (Lauren Tom), phones her and tells her she’s met a man and is moving away to live near him, eager to begin the next chapter of her life. But first, Aunt Carol must sell her pecan farm, which has served as the heart of their family’s traditions for Amanda’s entire life.”

Amanda agrees to go over and help her aunt sell the property to take a vacation from her life. Unfortunately, Amanda’s aunt has another reason for bringing her there: she has hired Amanda’s ex-boyfriend J.P. to work as the property broker.

The synopsis reads, “Stuck having to work together, Amanda and J.P. are at odds on nearly every choice about how to sell the pecan farm.”

However, as they spend more time together, old feelings revive, and the two must decide whether or not to pursue their romance again.

“Sweet Pecan Summer” premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 9 p.m. EDT.