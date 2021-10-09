Trailer, Synopsis, and Cast for Hallmark Movie ‘South Beach Love’

Fall Harvest continues on Hallmark Channel with its penultimate episode, which delivers plenty of romance and sunshine into the lives of fans who are already missing summer. William Levy and Taylor Cole star in the film “South Beach Love.”

Fans of Hallmark will enjoy the film since they will recognize Cole, who has been in numerous Hallmark films over the years. “Appetite for Love,” “My Summer Prince,” “Christmas in Homestead,” “The Art Of Us,” “Christmas Festival of Ice,” “One Winter Weekend,” “Falling For You,” “One Winter Proposal,” “Matching Hearts,” and “One Winter Wedding” are among the films she has worked on. “Unlocking Christmas,” a Hallmark Movies and Mysteries production, also featured her. Levy, who played Christian in “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter,” Mato in “Star,” and Sebastian Vallejo in “The Scent of Passion,” is a delight for fans because this is his first time starring in a Hallmark film.

Furthermore, the film is bound to be a hit because it is based on bestselling novelist Caridad Pieiro’s book of the same name.

So, what can fans anticipate?

“Sara (Cole) is catering her niece’s quinceaera,” according to the synopsis, “but the 15th birthday party becomes problematic when her old boyfriend Tony (Levy) returns to Miami to cater his own niece’s quinceaera…taking place the same weekend.” “When Sara and Tony are pitted against each other for the cover of a local magazine, things get a little tense. Families that were previously close are now at odds over competing quinceaeras, leaving them to patch ties if their friendship is to be restored.” Sara and Tony begin to remember what worked for them in the past as a pair as they compete and cope with the aftermath, and as sparks fly, they wonder if their feelings will be the very thing that helps them reconcile the broken hearts and bonds between their families.

“Will Sara and Tony’s reconnection spark a competition or lead to romance as they try to outdo one other and throw the perfect party?” The summary enquires.

“South Beach Love” premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. EDT.