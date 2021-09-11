Trailer, Synopsis, and Cast for Hallmark Movie ‘Roadhouse Romance’

Fall Harvest is finally here, and Hallmark is kicking off their Autumn-themed 2021 event with a bang. “Roadhouse Romance,” starring Lauren Alaina and Tyler Hynes, is the first picture in the new slate.

Fans would undoubtedly recognize Hynes, who has become a Hallmark staple in recent years. “Falling For You,” “It’s Christmas, Eve,” “Flip That Romance,” “Wedding March 5: My Boyfriend’s Back,” “The Mistletoe Secret,” “Winter In Vail,” “On The 12th Date Of Christmas,” “It Was Always You,” and “Sweet Carolina” are among his flicks.

Alaina will be a delight for viewers, as she hasn’t done much acting before, and this will be her first Hallmark picture. Of course, country music fans are aware with her and her popular songs “What Ifs,” “Like My Mother Does,” “What Do You Think Of,” “One Beer,” “Road Less Traveled,” and “The Other Side.”

So, what’s going to happen in this movie?

A summary reads, “Lieutenant Callie Jackson (Alaina) returns home from her tour of duty and must come to terms with everything that has happened while she was gone, particularly at her family’s legendary BBQ eatery, Tucker’s Roadhouse.” “She is adamant about carrying on her late grandfather’s legacy at the Roadhouse, which has long been a hotbed for fantastic food and uncovering fresh country music talent.”

Callie rapidly becomes engrossed in assisting with the restaurant’s fall festival preparations, especially when she tries to track down her late grandfather’s secret barbecue sauce recipe. When someone new comes to town who might be able to help her discover her own potential outside of the Roadhouse, she’ll start to consider what the wisest course of action is for her future.

The synopsis reads, “After a chance encounter with TV director Luke (Hynes), who is passing through town, he helps Callie identify what is worth clinging to and when it’s time to let go.”

The Hallmark Channel’s “Roadhouse Romance” premieres Saturday, Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. EDT.