Trailer, Synopsis, and Cast for Hallmark Movie “A Little Daytime Drama”

The debut of the network’s newest film, “A Little Daytime Drama,” starring Jen Lilley and Ryan Paevey, continues Hallmark Channel’s Summer Nights.

For Hallmark lovers, the film will be a pleasure because both of the film’s stars come from the daytime soap industry. Lilley played Maxie Jones on “General Hospital” in 2011 and 2012 before moving on to “Days of Our Lives” to play Theresa Donovan. Paevey entered “General Hospital” a year after Lilley left as Detective Nathan West, Maxie’s love interest, and remained on the show until his character was killed off in 2018.

They previously collaborated on the Hallmark Channel in the film “Harvest Love,” and have both starred in a number of other productions.

Lilley’s past films include “A Dash of Love,” “Eat, Play, Love,” “Yes, I Do,” “Mingle All The Way,” “Winter Love Story,” “Paris, Wine and Romance,” “Love, Unleashed,” and “Snowkissed,” which aired on the Hallmark Channel. She also appeared in “Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday” and “USS Christmas,” both produced by Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Meanwhile, Paevey has appeared in the Hallmark Channel movies “Unleashing Mr. Darcy,” “Marrying Mr. Darcy,” “From Friend to Fiancé,” “A Summer Romance,” “Christmas at the Plaza,” “Matching Hearts,” “A Timeless Christmas,” and “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” as well as the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film “Hope At Christmas.”

But what will happen in this picture, which is their second collaboration? Given the title and the fact that the stars have both worked in daytime television, there will be lots of drama and romance.

A synopsis reads, “Maggie (Lilley) is the head writer on a daytime soap serial whose dwindling ratings threaten its cancellation.” “Alice (Linda Dano), the show’s creator and producer, wants to step down and give the torch to Maggie. Alice wants to bring back fan-favorite actor Darin (Paevey), who also happens to be Maggie’s ex-boyfriend, in order to raise ratings and preserve the show.”

Naturally, this is an issue, because Maggie will have to go to any length to get him back on the show, despite the fact that their relationship did not end well.

The narrative continues, "When Darin left the show to perform in an ill-fated play, their relationship ended on a sour note, so Maggie wrote out his character." "She must now persuade Darin to return. Are they going to be able to set?