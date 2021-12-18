Trailer, Cast, and Synopsis for Lifetime’s ‘Toying With The Holidays’

The debut of “Toying With the Holidays,” starring Chad Michael Murray and Cindy Busby, continues Lifetime’s “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” programming event tonight.

Fans will enjoy the picture because they are likely familiar with Murray and Busby, who have both previously acted in Lifetime films but are also well-known for other projects. Murray, who is best known for his role as Lucas Scott on “One Tree Hill,” starred in the Lifetime film “Too Close for Christmas,” which will be released in 2020. He’s also a Hallmark regular, having appeared in previous seasons of “Road to Christmas,” “Write Before Christmas,” “Love in Winterland,” and “Sand Dollar Cove.”

“My Husband’s Killer Girlfriend,” “The Wrong Stepmother,” “My Mom’s Letter from Heaven,” and “The Killer Downstairs” are among Busby’s Lifetime credits. “Unleashing Mr. Darcy,” “Royal Hearts,” “Marrying Mr. Darcy,” “Wedding March 5: My Boyfriend’s Back,” “A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love,” “Love in the Forecast,” “Romance in the Air,” “Hearts Down Under,” and “Chasing Waterfalls” are among her latest Hallmark appearances. So, what can moviegoers expect from this film? Let’s have a look.

According to the synopsis, “workaholic designer Danielle (Busby) returns to her hometown of Holly Pines for the holidays with her young son Paul in the hopes of introducing him to some favorite holiday traditions, particularly the town’s North Pole express train.” “When she returns home, she learns that the North Pole Express has been canceled.” Danielle becomes determined to bring the ritual back for her son to enjoy, forcing her to link up with someone she never expected—and doubting if she should be returning to her hometown permanently.

“Determined to help,” the synopsis adds, “Danielle reconnects with her former high school friend Kevin (Murray), who is now a hobbyist and model train enthusiast himself.” “Together, Danielle and Kevin seek to pull off a Christmas miracle that will resurrect the ancient North Pole Express—and may well provide Danielle with numerous reasons, one of which is romantic, to consider permanently relocating to Holly Pines.” “Toying With the Holidays” premieres on Lifetime on Saturday at 8 p.m. EST.