Top Republicans believe that regaining control of the House and Senate would force Biden to take a more centrist stance.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell claims that if Republicans retake Congress in the 2022 midterm elections, President Joe Biden would be forced into a political corner.

McConnell said at a rally in his home state of Kentucky that Americans would face a “major decision” in the November elections, when control of the House and Senate will be up for grabs.

“Do they genuinely want a moderate administration or not?” says the narrator. “Just because the House and Senate are under Republican hands doesn’t mean nothing gets done,” McConnell remarked.

“What I want you to know is that if I reclaim the majority leadership, it will not be for the purpose of putting an end to everything. Its purpose is to avert the worst-case scenario. It’s for putting an end to activities that essentially push the country in a direction that my party, at the very least, believes is not good for the country. He went on to say, “I could make sure Biden keeps his vow to be a moderate.”

If Republicans retake the Senate following the 2022 midterm elections, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday that he would filibuster a Supreme Court candidate in 2024. https://t.co/QhmzJo1PR0

A Supreme Court appointment would be one of the things McConnell would almost certainly veto for Biden, just as he did for former President Barack Obama and his last nominee, Merrick Garland.

Republicans are optimistic that they will be able to take control of one or both chambers of Congress. In the Senate, Democrats will have 14 seats to defend, while Republicans will have 20. Sens. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), according to Republicans, are their main targets.

In the House, the Democrats have a nine-seat lead, with all 435 seats up for grabs.

A 50-50 Senate is expected to spend its time seeking common ground by the American people. We’ve come together on a number of occasions this year to take bipartisan action on important topics.

This month, though, that will come to an abrupt halt. The Democratic Senate agenda for June is set to fail. pic.twitter.com/akbFIZaxR9

After serving two years in the White Chamber, incumbent presidents have a history of losing at least one house of Congress. The Clinton, Obama, and Trump administrations all experienced it. Biden will have to follow more of his campaign pledges if he wants to preserve control of Congress.

If the president wants to keep his progressive base, he'll need to pass a $15-an-hour minimum wage bill and sign an executive order canceling a major percentage of his campaign contributions.