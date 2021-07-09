Top Democrats are hoping to pass Vice President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill in August.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other top Democrats are targeting August as a deadline for passing a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure agreement and a $6 trillion reconciliation bill, even if it means senators working through the August recess.

According to CNBC.

Prior to the chamber’s return to Washington next week, Schumer disclosed his plans in a letter to his caucus.

“I intend for the Senate to debate both the bipartisan infrastructure bill and a budget resolution with reconciliation instructions during this work period,” Schumer stated.

“We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us. Senators should anticipate working long evenings, weekends, and staying in Washington past the originally scheduled August state work period,” he added.

As infrastructure work builds up, Schumer fears that the August recess could be jeopardized. pic.twitter.com/9x69z84MKo https://t.co/zvj7ZxHKej pic.twitter.com/9x69z84MKo

The planned reconciliation package includes funds for healthcare, childcare, and battling climate change, and it is a bold step that has a lot of promise to assist Democratic legislators achieve their goals. If it passes both the Senate and the House, it might help Democrats maintain their small control in both chambers of Congress as the November elections approach.

However, the idea will face opposition from all 50 Democratic Senators, and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is still skeptical of the funds being spent. The bill must also pass the Senate before moving to the House, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi has stated that she will not allow a vote until the Senate passes first.

Democrats’ so-called “two-track” infrastructure strategy is at a crossroads. https://t.co/8uNiIop9tl

“I’ve indicated that I can’t take up the reconciliation until we see the infrastructure, and I can’t take up the infrastructure until the Senate addresses the infrastructure reconciliation,” she said.

Eleven Republicans have signed on to the bipartisan plan, giving it the necessary votes to pass. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, has yet to express his support.

Senator Chuck Schumer, the majority leader in the Senate, has stated that the bipartisan infrastructure package should be debated before the August recess. https://t.co/SIQZ5I6ZeY

According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, updating the country’s current infrastructure will cost at least $4.6 trillion.