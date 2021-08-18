Tonari’s Heartbreaking Fate Is Hinted At In ‘To Your Eternity’ Episode 19 Promo [Spoilers].

The deceased islanders are completely under the grip of the Nokkers. In Episode 19 of “To Your Eternity,” the kids are heartbroken to see their pals in such a bad state. “Wandering Rage” is the title of the new episode.

The official teaser trailer for “To Your Eternity” Episode 19 is now up, and it’s chock-full of devastating situations for Team Fushi.

The trailer begins with youngsters crying as they witness their pals being transformed into walking dead creatures possessed by the Nokkers.

Hayase compels Fushi to make a choice as he draws away. On the edge of a pit, Hayase is seen grabbing Tonari by the collar. She’s threatening Fushi with tossing Tonari into the pit if he doesn’t submit to her demands.

Tonari is set to choose her own fate, and Fushi is trying to stop her. The promo for “To Your Eternity” Episode 19 previews Tonari jumping within the pit, but she isn’t going down alone. Tonari grabs Hayase’s sleeve and pulls her down as well before the promo concludes.

“An ‘orb’ is flung upon Earth in the beginning. ‘It’ has two abilities: it can shift into the form of the item that stimulates it, and it can also resurrect after death. ‘It’ transforms into an orb, then a rock, then a wolf, and ultimately a boy, yet it wanders around like a newborn with no idea what he’s doing. As a boy, ‘It’ transforms into Fushi. Fushi not only learns survival skills but also develops as a person as a result of his contacts with human kindness. But his trip is marred by the mysterious and destructive antagonist Nokker, as well as terrible separations from the people he cares about.” According to Crunchyroll, the official series synopsis for “To Your Eternity” can be found here.

Fushi is played by Reiji Kawashima, Mia is played by Yuuko Natsuyoshi, Sandel is played by Yu Kobayashi, Parona is played by Aya Uchida, Tonari is played by Eri Inagawa, Gugu is played by Taku Yashiro, The Beholder is played by Kenjiro Tsuda, Penna is played by Sayuri Hara, March is played by Rie Hikisaka

Episode 19 of “To Your Eternity” will premiere on Monday. The episodes are available to watch on Crunchyroll.