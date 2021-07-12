Tomi Lahren has been chastised for defending Caitlyn Jenner against transphobic taunts at CPAC.

After sharing a post praising Caitlyn Jenner, who was heckled with transphobic slurs while attending the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) over the weekend, “Fox Nation” personality Tomi Lahren got a barrage of hate on Twitter.

On Monday, Lahren’s name was trending on Twitter when she called out attendees for attempting to harass Jenner by referring to her by her birth name, Bruce, and for using other sorts of hate speech to harm her.

“It makes my blood boil to hear how some ‘conservatives’ treated @Caitlyn Jenner at CPAC. Your hatred has no place in the America First movement. We believe in individual liberty and limited government. In no way can the way she chooses to live her personal life damage you!” Lahren sent out a tweet.

Lahren attempted to clarify why she stood up for Jenner shortly after her name began trending on Twitter.

“Because @Caitlyn Jenner is trans, I don’t support her. I agree with the majority of her policy proposals and am certain that she will fight for CA. She’s also a nice person who is more conservative than half of the Republicans in Congress. It doesn’t matter to me how she identifies herself. She is so much more. “First and foremost, liberty,” she tweeted.

Others, however, were not convinced by Lahren’s reasoning, and she was slammed for her hypocritical remark.

One comment read, “Tomi moaning about transphobes at a CPAC conference is like complaining about Deadheads at a Dead & Company gig.”

Another Twitter user agreed that Lahren was correct to defend Jenner, but felt it was difficult to take her recent message seriously because of her previous views on the transgender community.

“Twice a day, a broken clock is correct. There are methods to criticize someone with whom you disagree without coming across as hostile. While you, Tomi, are correct in your reaction, many of the other things you’ve said have been hypocritical, so please spare me the phony outrage,” the message stated.

Throughout the afternoon, Lahren defended her position, even responding to a tweet accusing her of being inconsistent in her convictions. Jenner, for her part, expressed gratitude to Lahren for sticking up for her and stated that they must continue to battle for others.