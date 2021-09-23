Tom Brady’s father and trainer discuss Bill Belickick’s departure from the New England Patriots.

On Oct. 3, Tom Brady will return to New England, and there has been much speculation regarding his departure from the Patriots. Bill Belichick, according to several close to Brady, was ready to move on, a decision that is becoming more perplexing by the day.

Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., was the first to comment on his son’s departure. Brady Sr. said on NBC Sports Boston’s “Patriots Talk Podcast” with Tom E. Curran that Belichick wanted Brady out the door.

Tom Brady Sr. remarked, “He’s more than delighted that he’s moved on because it was very evident that the Patriots regime felt it was time for him to move on.” “And, to be honest, it could have been ideal to move on from him.”

Brady Sr. stated his son’s decision to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in February was vindicated by the team’s Super Bowl victory. Brady set a record by winning his sixth Super Bowl MVP title at the age of 43.

Brady has managed to fend off Father Time by working with trainer Alex Guerrero and continuing to perform at a Hall-of-Fame level. Guerrero believes that as Brady’s career progressed, Belichick should have treated him differently.

“It was as if Bill had never really… Guerrero told the Boston Herald on Wednesday, “I believe his emotions or feelings never evolved with age.” “I think Bill was still trying to treat Tom like the 20-year-old youngster he drafted as he went into his late 30s or early 40s. And I believe all of the guys understood Tom was different. Because he’s older, he deserves to be treated differently. And none of the other players would have bothered if he had been handled differently.

“I believe that was a Bill thing. He never grew up. So you can’t treat a 40-year-old like a 20-year-old. It’s not going to work.”

Brady hasn’t stated outright that he left New England because Belichick wanted him to leave. They won six Super Bowls as a team, establishing themselves as the greatest head coach-quarterback combination in NFL history.

The Patriots went 7-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time in over a decade while Brady won a championship in his first season with the Bucs. Following Brady’s 19-year tenure as the Patriots’ starting quarterback, the franchise now has its second starting quarterback in two years.