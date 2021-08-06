‘To Your Eternity’ Episode 17 Live Stream Details: How To Watch Online [Spoilers]

Hayase won the championship with a finals victory over Fushi. Now, in “To Your Eternity” Episode 17, Hayase makes an unexpected proposal.

Fushi is injured following the combat. Hayase declares her intention to create her own Fushi. She eventually captures Fushi and returns him to her room. Meanwhile, the Janada populace is enraged by Hayase’s declaration.

According to the official synopsis for “To Your Eternity” Episode 17, Tonari and her companions will fight back and do all possible to save Fushi from Hayase.

Tonari and the other children take a courageous stand against Hayase. Can they resurrect Fushi?

Fushi and the other youngsters celebrated their triumph over the Nokker in the anime’s final episode. The children questioned Fushi about his past during the celebration.

Fushi detailed the Nokkers’ pursuit of his powers. He stated that he can assume practically any form. Indeed, one of Fushi’s forms was a Nokker that resembled a bear.

The episode’s second half focused on the conflict between Hayase and Fushi.

“At first, a ‘orb’ is cast at Earth.

It’ is capable of two things: changing into the form of the object that stimulates ‘It’ and reviving after death.

It is an orb that transforms into a rock, then a wolf, and finally a boy, but it roams around like a newborn with no knowledge. ‘It’ becomes Fushi as a boy. Fushi develops not only survival abilities but also as a ‘person’ as a result of his contacts with human kindness. However, his quest is clouded by the mysterious and destructive adversary Nokker, as well as brutal separations from the ones he loves.” read Crunchyroll’s official series synopsis for “To Your Eternity,”

Reiji Kawashima voices Fushi, Yuuko Natsuyoshi voices Mia, Yu Kobayashi voices Sandel, Aya Uchida voices Parona, Eri Inagawa voices Tonari, Taku Yashiro voices Gugu, Kenjiro Tsuda voices The Beholder, Sayuri Hara voices Penna, Rie Hikisaka voices March, Nobuyuki Kobushi voices Uroy, Mitsuki Saiga voices Hayas

On Crunchyroll, fans can watch “To Your Eternity” Episode 17 online. This Monday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.