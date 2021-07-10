To Live In These Italian Towns, You’ll Be Paid $33,000

Those looking for a new adventure may be in luck, as a fantastic opportunity to live in lovely Italian towns has arisen—and the lucky explorers who decide to migrate might earn up to $33,000 in the process.

There is, of course, a little snag.

According to CNN, the southern province of Calabria will offer a three-year stipend of up to €28,000 ($33,000) to anyone who relocate to the area’s peaceful towns with populations of 2,000 people or less, with the goal of reversing population decrease. Those interested in participating must, however, be willing to not only take up residence, but also run a small business while doing so.

The initiative is known as “Active Resident Income,” and it is intended to help rebrand the area and reinvigorate rural towns. Those under the age of 40 who submit a successful application must relocate within 90 days and may be eligible for monthly funding of €800-€1,000 for two to three years, or one-time funding to help start a new business or activity, such as a Bed and Breakfast, a restaurant, a bar, a rural farm, or a store.

“We’re fine-tuning the technical aspects, such as the exact monthly amount and duration of the cash, as well as whether to include somewhat larger communities with up to 3,000 people,” regional councilor Gianluca Gallo told CNN. “Villages have shown a lot of interest so far, and if this first program works, more are likely to follow in the future years.”

The proposal is based on previous programs in other places to recruit inhabitants, such as one that attempted to entice property purchasers to the town of Biccari by offering properties for as little as $1.00 and the purpose of sprucing them up over time.

The schemes to attract residents come amid fears that the towns would die out completely in the next several years, as 75 percent of Calabria’s 320 towns have populations of less than 5,000 people.

Aieta, Albidonia, Bova, Caccuri, Civita, Samo and Precacore, Sant’Agata del Bianco, San Donato di Ninea, and Santa Severina are the towns now engaging in the push to entice people migrating there.