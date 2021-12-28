To keep employees from defecting to Meta, Apple is offering up to $180,000 in stock bonuses.

Apple is providing staff up to $180,000 in stock bonuses in a fresh bid to keep them on board and prevent them from defecting to competitors like Meta.

According to Bloomberg, the stock bonuses will range from $50,000 to $180,000 and will take four years to vet.

Meta made the choice after employing 100 former Apple employees in just a few months. Facebook’s parent company, Meta, is working on augmented and virtual reality as well as improving its artificial intelligence and software.

According to the New York Post, not all engineers are qualified for the substantial bonuses, but it is unknown why.

This isn’t the first time the corporation has given bonuses to its employees. In the beginning of December, all employees, including retail workers, earned $1,000 bonuses. It is also likely to reveal plans to have employees return to work at least three days a week in the future, though nothing has been finalized.