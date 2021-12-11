To Jimmy Fallon on the ‘Tonight Show,’ Biden downplays inflation concerns and touts the President’s infrastructure bill.

President Joe Biden made his first late-night television appearance since taking office on Friday. Biden addressed many Americans’ fears about inflation and the epidemic in an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“Look, people are scared, they’re anxious, and they’re getting a lot of false information — not about me, but about their position,” he told Fallon.

Biden attempted to assuage concerns about the economy.

“They’re being warned that Armageddon is approaching. The truth is that the economy has risen faster than it has in nearly 60 years. The unemployment rate has dropped to 4.2 percent and is expected to continue to fall “”It’s going to be lower,” he said.

As prices have risen to their highest levels in decades, inflation has become a hot economic topic.

Biden expressed optimism that prices would fall for consumers. “We do have inflation on items that actually matter to people’s life,” he remarked, pointing to the rising cost of gasoline.

“It’s going to come down,” says the narrator. It’ll make a move. People are concerned in the meantime,” Biden remarked.

The latest infrastructure bill, which is anticipated to fix roads and bridges, expand internet access, and more, has encouraged Biden.

“We’re going to replace all the lead pipes in America that are making folks ill and giving them cancer,” Biden stated. “We’ll make sure you can send your three, four, and five-year-olds to school, which will boost their chances of succeeding tremendously.” Despite low popularity ratings in the fall, Fallon praised Biden for “restoring class to the workplace.” Some of the criticism stems from Biden’s stringent vaccine mandates, which have caused millions of people to choose between taking the COVID-19 vaccine and keeping their employment or opting out and losing their jobs.

Biden said that he is no longer concerned about his low approval rating. “When they’re in their mid-60s, I’d pay attention.” But now that they’re in their 40s, I’m not paying attention,” he joked.