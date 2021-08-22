To commemorate Kobe Bryant’s 2021 birthday, here are some quotes from the late Black Mamba.

On Monday, Kobe Bryant would have turned 43 years old. The renowned NBA player’s name was linked with Los Angeles, and his talent gained him a large following who dubbed him “Black Mamba.”

Bryant was a five-time NBA champion, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, and an Academy Award winner. His full name was Kobe Bean Bryant.

He was born on Aug. 23, 1978, and perished in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna and seven others on Jan. 20, 2020.

In honor of Bryant’s birthday and legacy, here are some inspirational words from the late athlete, selected from AZ Quotes and Brainy Quote.

“It takes a lot of hard effort and dedication to achieve great things. “There are no justifications.”

“The most important thing is to attempt to encourage people to achieve greatness in whatever they choose to do.”

“The most essential thing, the thing that brings us all together, is our ability to inspire and challenge one another to be better.”

“I’m not a fan of slackers. We don’t communicate in the same language. I’m not sure what you’re talking about. I don’t want to know what you’re talking about.”

“I’ve never tried to persuade anyone else of anything. I wanted to show myself something.”

“I struggle with self-doubt. Insecurity plagues me. I’m afraid of failing. There are evenings when I arrive at the stadium and say, “My back hurts, my feet hurt, my knees hurt.” I’m afraid I don’t have it. ‘All I want to do is relax.’ We all struggle with self-doubt. You don’t deny it, but you don’t accept it either. You take everything in stride.”

“You have to do historic things if you want to make history.”

“Everything negative – pressure, difficulties – is an opportunity for me to grow.”

“You can’t be held captive by your fear of failing or what others might say.”

“I’ve arrived. I have no intention of leaving. I’m going to be the same player I’ve always been, no matter what the injury is unless it’s really incapacitating. I’m sure I’ll figure it out. I’ll make some adjustments and alterations, but I’ll still be there.”