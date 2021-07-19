To close Guantanamo Bay, Biden is looking at “all available avenues.”

According to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, the Biden administration is looking at “all viable routes” to close the Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp.

“Our goal is to shut down Guantanamo Bay, but I don’t have a timeline for you.” As you know, there is a procedure, and there are different layers to the process, but that remains our goal, and we are looking at all available options to safely transfer detainees and, of course, close Guantanamo Bay,” Psaki added.

President Biden, according to Psaki, will not be able to close Guantanamo Bay on his own, and will need to notify and consult with Congress.

As the process of emptying and closing the notorious detention center proceeds at a painfully slow pace, the US has transported its first prisoner out of Guantanamo Bay since Joe Biden became president. pic.twitter.com/S1GvfY92dJ

Her remarks came after Joe Biden released the first prisoner from Guantanamo Bay, bringing the total number of detainees to 39.

Abdul Latif Nasir, 56, will be deported to Morocco, according to US officials, because he was no longer deemed a threat to national security by The Periodic Review Board in 2016.

Nasir was allegedly “looking for the perfect Islamic society” when he flew to Sudan and Afghanistan, where he was educated as an explosives specialist by Al-Qaeda, according to a leaked Pentagon memo from October 2008. He was apprehended on the Afghan-Pakistani border in December 2001, just two months after the war on terror began.

The Biden administration is involved in that process, according to a senior administration official, with the goal of eventually closing the Guantánamo Bay facility. https://t.co/oa8sKryjiH

Guantanamo Bay has been a source of controversy from its inception in 2002, when the US government used the Cuban jail to imprison 800 inmates without charge or trial, many of whom were tortured.

In 2016, the Obama administration planned to dismantle the camp, but US President Donald Trump decided to keep it open throughout his tenure. Since then, Biden has committed to redouble his efforts to close the prison.

The president’s objectives were reaffirmed by a senior source: “The Biden administration remains committed to a careful and thorough approach focused on responsibly lowering the inmate population and eventually shutting the Guantanamo facility,” the official said.

Ten of the remaining 39 offenders are eligible for transfer, 17 for a Periodic Review Board, and ten are eligible for a Periodic Review Board.