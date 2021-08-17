Tim Tebow has been released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, putting an end to his NFL career.

Jacksonville’s Tim Tebow experiment didn’t even make it to Week 2 of the preseason. Less than 72 hours after their first exhibition game of 2021, the Jaguars released the quarterback-turned-tight end.

In May, Tebow signed a one-year agreement with the Jaguars, hoping to join the team as a tight end. Tebow’s whirlwind NFL career is likely finished at 34 years old.

With no catches in 16 plays against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, the former quarterback struggled hard. Tebow’s failed attempts to block a defender went viral, and it was evident that he didn’t have much of a future at his new position.

Tebow wrote on Twitter that he is grateful for the highs and lows, opportunities and disappointments. “I’ve never wanted to make decisions because I’m afraid of failing, and I’m happy for the opportunity to pursue a dream.”

Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way, especially the @Jaguars organization.

And we know that God orchestrates everything for our good. 8:28 (Romans)

It was Tebow’s first NFL preseason action since a four-game stint with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015. Tebow last appeared in a regular-season game in 2012, when he was a member of the New York Jets.

Tebow hasn’t been a starting NFL quarterback in a decade. Tebow has only made 16 career starts and has a 47.9% completion percentage with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Before making a comeback as a tight end, Tebow spent three seasons in the minor-league system of the New York Mets before attempting to return to football.

Though the deal was largely panned, Tebow’s brief stay in Jacksonville had an influence off the field. Tebow earned the best-selling jersey in the NFL in his first week with the Jaguars.

Jacksonville plays the New Orleans Saints on Monday night in Week 2 of the NFL preseason in 2021.