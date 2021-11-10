Tim Cook: There are no plans to buy Apple products using cryptocurrency in the near future.

Despite his interest in bitcoin, Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook has ruled out the possibility of the computer giant accepting cryptocurrency as payment.

“From a personal standpoint, it’s something I’m interested in,” Cook said. “I believe it is appropriate to possess [crypto]as part of a diversified portfolio, and I’ve been interested in it for some time.” However, Cook went on to explain that Apple has no intentions to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment for its products in the near future. He did admit that “there are other things” crypto-related “that [they’re] definitely looking at,” but he wouldn’t specify what they were. “It wouldn’t be us if we didn’t have something up our sleeves,” he added.

He also reiterated that Apple has no plans to invest any of its capital in bitcoin. Other notable corporations, such as Tesla, have invested in cryptocurrency and have even accepted bitcoin as payment for a time.

While Apple does not yet offer any cryptocurrency services, the iPhone App Store does offer crypto wallet apps.

Cook received 5 million shares of Apple stock in August, valued at $750 million at the time. He has stated that he intends to give away his whole fortune.