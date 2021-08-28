TikTok has banned the Milk Crate Challenge after participants were injured as a result of the popular trend.

The Milk Crate Challenge, the most recent TikTok sensation, has been removed from the app in order to avoid further individuals from harming themselves.

Participants must stack milk crates in a pyramid shape and then walk up and down one side of the pyramid like stairs. However, due to the lack of stability provided by the crates, several of the movies ended with the pyramid falling over and the participant being harmed.

TikTok has restricted search results for the term “Milk Crate Challenge” to prevent users from trying to acquire likes by video themselves undertaking the challenge.

In a statement to CNN, a spokeswoman stated, “TikTok forbids anything that promotes or glorifies dangerous behaviors, and we remove videos and refer searches to our Community Guidelines to prevent such content.”

“We urge everyone to be cautious in their actions, whether online or offline.”

If you try to search for the Milk Crate Challenge on TikTok, you’ll see a message instead of a list of videos on the new craze.

“This term may be linked to conduct or content that is in violation of our policies. TikTok’s first objective is to promote a safe and enjoyable experience. We ask you to examine our Community Guidelines for further information,” the notification says.

Because of the challenge’s popularity, doctors have spoken out against it, advising people not to undertake it owing to the risk of injury.

Falling off the milk crates, according to doctors, might result in dislocated hips, paralysis, fractured wrists, or even death due to a back or head damage.

According to the Los Angeles Times, George Gantsoudes, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon in Virginia, sent a tweet advising individuals that injuries caused from the Milk Crate Challenge might not be covered by their health insurance.

“The orthopedic procedures required to correct the difficulties produced by this could be classified as ‘elective surgeries,’” he wrote.

There have been numerous reports of injuries as a result of persons partaking in the challenge prior to the ban.