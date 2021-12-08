Tiger Woods Is Back: When and Where Will He Play His First Tournament Since His Car Accident?

Tiger Woods will play competitive golf again in less than a year after his automobile tragedy. Woods revealed on Wednesday that he and his 12-year-old son, Charlie, will compete in the PNC Championship in 2021.

The event will take place at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando on December 18-19. Woods and his son are in a 20-player competition that features teams comprised of a PGA Tour Major Championship winner and one member of their family. Woods has a residence in Jupiter, Florida, where he lives.

“Although it’s been a long and difficult year, I’m extremely excited to finish it off with my son Charlie competing in the PNC Championship,” Woods wrote. “I’m playing as a father, and I’m ecstatic and proud.” Since last year’s PNC Championship, Woods has not competed in a golf competition. The 15-time major winner tied for seventh place with his son.

In a statement, IMG’s Alastair Johnston, the tournament’s executive chairman, said, “I am happy to report that Tiger and Charlie Woods will be participating in the 2021 PNC Championship.”

“We’ve been in contact with Tiger and his team for a while now, and we’re thrilled that he’s decided to return to competitive golf at the PNC Championship.”

Over the last week, there had been talk that Woods would return to the tournament for the second year in a row. Woods has been seen practicing on the course in preparation for his return.

Woods was the driver in a single-car accident on Feb. 23 that necessitated emergency leg surgery and landed him in the hospital for three weeks. There had been concerns that Woods’ leg would be amputated. It was unclear if he would ever compete again.

Woods has no idea when he’ll be able to play again on the PGA Tour. The 45-year-old has stated that he is unlikely to return to the tour full-time in the future, instead opting to compete in select events.