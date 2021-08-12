Thousands of vaccine doses are about to expire, despite the fact that just 50% of Americans have been vaccinated.

Vaccinations of Americans have slowed as shot hesitation has set in, forcing hundreds of thousands of doses of the COVID vaccine to expire and be thrown away, despite an increase in coronavirus cases across the United States due to the extremely dangerous Delta form.

Several states are reporting thousands of “wasted” vaccination doses, according to ABC News, with many due to expire as soon as next week and more due to expire by the end of August.

Although the actual number of doses that will go unused in the United States is unknown, many states are reporting a significant number of expiring pills, despite immunization rates that are still much below the national average of roughly 50%.

Over 167.1 million people, or 50.3 percent of the total American population, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation study released in July, three out of ten adults are still unvaccinated, with one out of ten saying they want to “wait and see” how the vaccine works for other people before getting vaccinated.

According to the study, 3% of respondents said they would only get the COVID vaccine if it was mandatory, while 14% said they would never get it. A total of 8% of individuals stated they expect to receive the vaccination by the end of 2021.

Millions of vaccine doses have already expired due to a lack of demand in the United States, and have been thrown away as a result. Alabama disposed of 65,000 tablets, Iowa disposed of 81,000 doses, and Georgia disposed of 110,000 doses, according to local reports, as reported by Business Insider.

But the United States isn’t the only country launching missiles. According to local media, 80,000 vaccination doses expired in Israel at the end of July, while Bulgaria was looking to offload nearly 3 million vaccine doses that were due to expire last month, according to the government, as reported by The Washington Post.

Thousands of vaccines have expired in the Netherlands, and doses have already been discarded. Even in Africa, where only around 2% of the population has got one dosage of the vaccine, over 450,000 doses are set to expire in early August, according to press reports.

“Most of the vaccinations arriving have a very short expiration date,” Richard Mihigo, a coordinator of immunization and vaccine development for the World Health Organization’s regional office in Africa, told The Post.

Dr. Susan Hassig is an epidemiology associate professor at Tulane University School of Medicine. Brief News from Washington Newsday.