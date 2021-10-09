This month, will you be getting a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson Booster? The CDC is currently investigating the possibility.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States will examine data from vaccine producers Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Moderna to see if their booster injections will be available to the general public shortly.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet on Oct. 20-21 to make the decision. The panel will meet again on November 2-3 to discuss the prospect of making the COVID-19 vaccines available to youngsters.

Only Pfizer-vaccine BioNTech’s booster doses have been approved for emergency use, and they are only available to seniors 65 and older, Americans who live or work in high-risk locations, and those 18 and older with underlying health issues.

Moderna was taken out of the Biden administration’s initial plans for a vaccination booster shot distribution on Sept. 20 because regulators were concerned that they didn’t have enough data from the company to approve it for usage. On September 1, the company submitted preliminary data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval of its boosters.

Both Moderna and Pfizer-boosters BioNTech’s were approved for use by persons aged 18 and up in the European Union this week.

Meanwhile, J&J applied to the FDA for an emergency authorization to authorize a booster for its single-dose vaccine. J&J said last month that its COVID-19 booster shot has a 94 percent efficiency when given two months after the initial dosage and increases antibody levels by four to six times when compared to a single dose of the vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) make independent recommendations for immunizations and booster doses for patients.