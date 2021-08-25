This Incredible Vaccination Number, According to Medical Experts, Is How We Beat COVID In The United States.

As the nation’s leading disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, stated on Tuesday that the United States could effectively manage the coronavirus pandemic if more Americans were vaccinated by spring 2022, one medical expert now claims that 85 to 90% of the population would need to be vaccinated.

Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of Texas Children’s Hospital’s Center for Vaccine Development, told CNBC’s “The News With Shepard Smith” that the percentage of Americans who need to be vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity has increased as the Delta strain has spread.

In February, Fauci told CNN that in order to return to pre-pandemic levels of vaccination, 70 to 85 percent of the US population would need to be fully vaccinated.

“That’s not 85 percent, 90 percent of the adults, that’s 85-90 percent of the country, which means all of the adults and all of the adolescents, if we’re really going to get past this, and this is why he’s giving these extended time frames before we get out of COVID-19,” Hotez said on “The News With Shepard Smith.”

To yet, no vaccination for children under the age of 12 has been approved, but Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy told CNN that one will be approved by the end of the year.

The Delta variation has caused an increase in COVID cases across the country, with the CDC reporting in early August that the strain was responsible for 93 percent of all new cases of the virus in the United States.

According to the CDC, 51.6 percent of the US population has received full COVID-19 vaccination, with 202 million Americans receiving at least one dose.

Officials hope that now that the Pfizer COVID vaccine has been approved, more Americans will queue up for the shot in yet another drive to get immunized.

The Biden Administration has also increased pressure on businesses to compel immunization for their employees, similar to how the government requires vaccination for government employees and military members.