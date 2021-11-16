The Wizards, Bulls, and Nets are the East’s best teams one month into the season, according to NBA Standings 2021.

One month into the 2021-2022 season, the Eastern Conference standings do not appear to be as expected. With almost one-sixth of the schedule completed, the Washington Wizards (10-3), Chicago Bulls (10-4) and Brooklyn Nets (10-4) are the only 10-win teams in the East.

Given that the Nets have been the clear NBA favorites throughout the summer, Brooklyn’s record is unsurprising. After slipping into the 2021 playoffs via the play-in round, Washington has been seen as a marginal playoff candidate. Chicago is aiming to enter the playoffs for the first time in five years, and is outperforming expectations.

The Wizards and Bulls both made substantial personnel adjustments that are already paying off. Russell Westbrook was traded from Washington to the Los Angeles Lakers (8-7) in a five-team blockbuster deal. Only a few months after trading for Nikola Vucevic, Chicago signed DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, and Alex Caruso in free agency.

In Chicago’s 121-103 win over the Lakers on Monday, DeRozan set a season best with 38 points. With the Bulls, the 32-year-old is having a comeback season, ranking third in the NBA with 26.9 points per game.

DeRozan told ESPN on Monday, “I can go down the line of just being counted out, being looked over.” “I’m carrying a lot of chips on my shoulder.” And just wants to be a winner and have fun along the way. We won’t be able to play this game indefinitely, so I want to make the most of it.” DeMar DeRozan has tied a career high with his fourth 35-point game of the month.

It’s only halfway through November. 38 PTS6 AST15-23 FG2-5 3PIt’s only halfway through November. pic.twitter.com/sdZIECX9Js DeRozan, Ball, and Zach Lavine have a combined 65.7 points, 12.5 assists, and a 39.8 percent three-point shooting percentage. With 2.5 steals per game, Caruso is third in the league. Vucevic has a double-double average.

In terms of defensive rating, Chicago is ranked fifth. Washington has the fourth-best defense in the NBA, which has helped the team reach a five-game winning run and the top record in the Eastern Conference. During that time, the Wizards have defeated both the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks (6-8) and the current No. 5 seed Cleveland Cavaliers (9-6) in consecutive games.

With 23.3 points per game, Bradley Beal leads Washington, but it's the role players who joined the Wizards in the offseason who have made the largest impact. Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell are averaging 32.5 points and 17.6 rebounds per game. Spencer Dinwiddle is putting his best foot forward.