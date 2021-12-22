The Winter 2022 Anime Lineup from Funimation includes the second season of ‘Attack On Titan.’

The winter anime season is rapidly approaching. The titles for the first season of 2022 have been released by Funimation, and it appears to be jam-packed with heavyweight programs.

Anime for the Winter of 2022

The film will be released on January 5th.

The film will be released on January 8th.

The film will be released on January 8th.

On January 9, the second half of Attack on Titan’s final season will be simulcast.

The film will be released on January 9th.

Release Date: January 10Release Date: January 10Release Date: January 10Release Date: January 10Release Date: January 10Release Date: January 10Release Date: January 10Release Date

The film will be released on January 11th.

The film will be released on January 11th.

The film will be released on January 13th.

The movie will be released on January 14th.

The schedule is subject to change, and Funimation will be adding additional titles in the coming days.