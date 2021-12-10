The Winner Of The Game Of The Year In 2021, As Well As Other Major Announcements

At the Game Awards 2021, Electronic Arts’ platform game “It Takes Two” won up the Game of the Year award.

The game, which was developed by Hazelight Studios, also received prizes for Best Multiplayer Game and Best Family Game.

The title’s emotive plot and inventive multiplayer concept were hailed by critics. According to Metacritic, the game received “generally positive reviews” and over 1 million copies were sold within a month of its release. Three million copies had been sold by October.

Nintendo’s “Metroid Dread” and Capcom’s “Resident Evil Village” were among the other significant contenders for the prestigious prize. The award for Best Action/Adventure Game went to “Metroid Dread.”

Following the ceremony’s end, fans of the “Sonic the Hedgehog” brand will have a lot to look forward to, as the long-awaited “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” film was announced, as well as a new “open-zone-inspired” game titled “Sonic Frontiers,” which will be released in late 2022.

“Among Us,” an online multiplayer game, is getting a virtual reality makeover, as seen in a brief but ambitious clip.

The trailer for “The Lord of the Rings: Gollum,” which was set to debut in 2021, has been updated. The action-adventure game puts you in Gollum’s footsteps as he searches for the fabled ring. Although no official release date has been set, it appears that it will be released in 2022 on the Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X.