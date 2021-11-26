The Wii Has Turned 15: A Look Back At Nintendo’s Biggest Successes And Failures

The Wii, released in 2006, introduced customers to the pleasures of motion control gaming, spawning classics like Wii Sports, Mario Kart Wii, and many others. Although the Nintendo Switch is swiftly catching up in sales, it is still the Japanese gaming giant’s best-selling home system fifteen years later.

Here’s a look at Nintendo’s history in the video game market, which dates back to the late twentieth century, to see how it became so successful.

Following the video game crisis of the 1980s, when revenues peaked at roughly $3.2 billion in 1983 and subsequently sank to around $100 million by 1985, Nintendo gained fame in the United States with the release of Donkey Kong in 1981.

The Nintendo Entertainment System, which was intentionally designed to veer away from how American customers regarded video games at the time, is credited with restarting the industry. As a result, the industry has recovered significantly, topping $2.3 billion in revenue. Nintendo had a 70 percent share in the market by 1988.

Nintendo’s supremacy wasn’t unchallenged, though, as rival Japanese video game company Sega entered the fray. In 1988, the Sega Genesis was debuted, and it quickly became Nintendo’s only major rival.

The console wars, as competition between Sega and Nintendo entirely dominated the 1990s, began in the following years. As a result, video game companies had to go outside the box to keep their products fresh in the minds of customers, looking for new ways to shake up hardware development. However, the results of such research were some of the industry’s biggest disasters. In 1995, Nintendo debuted the Virtual Boy, which was an instant financial and critical flop. It had attempted to capture some type of virtual reality using stereoscopic LED eyepiece technology, but all it produced was eye strain and constant headaches.

It was published in an unfinished state so that Nintendo could concentrate on the future Nintendo 64, which is the company’s worst-selling machine, having sold less than a million units.

On September 14, the Nintendo GameCube turned 20 years old. Despite not being as bad as the Virtual Boy, the successor to Nintendo’s highly successful Nintendo 64 platform garnered mixed reviews and fared poorly by Nintendo’s standards, with only 22 million units sold.

Nintendo has regained its dominance, with the Switch continuing to sell well, with 93 million consoles sold to date. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.