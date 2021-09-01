The Week 1 game between the New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers has been moved to Jacksonville.

One of the most important games on the NFL’s Week 1 schedule has been rescheduled. On Sunday, Sept. 12, the New Orleans Saints will no longer face the Green Bay Packers at the Caesars Superdome.

The opening weekend game has been shifted to TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida in New Orleans. The game is still scheduled to begin at 4:25 p.m. EDT.

In Week 1, the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Houston Texans on the road.

“The decision was made in the interest of public safety, in collaboration with state and municipal officials and both clubs,” the NFL stated in a statement. “Ticket information and other details, including how fans can continue to assist in the recovery effort, will be released in the coming days.”

The #Packers-#Saints game was shifted to Jacksonville on September 12th, according to the NFL. pic.twitter.com/djwimSC5RM

The Saints will have to wait several weeks before they can play a true home game as a result of the decision. In Week 2, the Saints will travel to the Carolina Panthers before facing the New England Patriots on the road in Week 3.

On Oct. 3, the Saints will play the New York Giants in Week 4 of the NFL season. New Orleans is hoping to host the game at Caesars Superdome again.

The Saints have been practicing at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, which was discussed as a possible venue for the Week 1 game. The Saints and Packers will not be able to play in the Cowboys’ stadium due to a performance booked later in the week.

When the game was scheduled to be played in New Orleans, the Saints were three-point underdogs against the Packers. Green Bay is a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook now that the game will be played at a neutral site.

Hurricane Katrina prevented the Saints from playing any games at the Superdome in 2005.