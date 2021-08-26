The US release date for ‘My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission’ has been announced.

The heroes Deku, Bakugou, Shoto Todoroki, and the others will be seen on the big screen. This October, Funimation will release “My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission” in theaters across the United States.

On October 29, Funimation will release “My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission” in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Ireland. On October 28, the film will be released in Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

The Entertainment company also intends to release it in Chile, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, and Scandinavia, though no date has been set.

In the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand, the film will be released in two formats: English subbed and English dubbed. “My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission” tickets go on sale on October 1st.

“A mystery group known as ‘Humarize’ is a firm believer in the ‘Quirk Singularity Doomsday Theory,’ which claims that when quirks are mixed into future generations, that power will bring humanity to an end. They believe oddities are a cancer and seek to rid the world of everybody who possesses them,” according to the synopsis for the film “My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission.”

The superhero anime film is based on Khei Horikoshi’s original works, of which he is also the character designer and primary supervisor. The director is Kenji Nagasaki, while the script and screenplay are written by Yousuke Kuroda.

Chief animation director Yoshihiko Umakoshi is leading a team of animators that includes Atsushi Hasebe, Yui Hayashi, Noriko Morishima, and Fumina Nishino. Yuki Hayashi wrote the soundtrack for the film.

Daiki Yamashita plays Izuku Midoriya, Yuuki Kaji plays Shto Todoroki, Nobuhiko Okamoto plays Katsuki Bakug, Junya Enoki plays Serpenters, Hirofumi Nojima plays Allan Key, Takumu Miyazono plays Salaam, Yuichiro Umehara plays Sidero, Yichi Nakamura plays Hawks, Youko Honna plays Clea