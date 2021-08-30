The US Open 2021 will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination and will change the rules.

For the 2021 U.S. Open, new COVID-19 restrictions have been imposed just as the tennis tournament is about to begin. Fans must now present proof of vaccination in order to enter the event, which was not the case just before the year’s final Grand Slam began.

The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, where the event is slated to take place from Monday through September 12, announced Friday that proof of vaccination would be required. Prior to the announcement, immunization proof was only required to eat at the grounds’ indoor restaurants.

Unvaccinated individuals have been prohibited from entering indoor entertainment venues, gyms, and restaurants in New York City since August 17. The U.S. Open rules were changed after the mayor’s office of New York City declared that Arthur Ashe Stadium is an indoor venue.

The United States Tennis Association was advised today by the New York City mayor’s office that confirmation of Covid-19 vaccination will be required for entry to Arthur Ashe Stadium, according to the statement. “In light of the Delta variant’s ongoing evolution, and in keeping with our commitment to put our fans’ health and safety first, the United States Tennis Association will extend the mayor’s mandate to all U.S. Open ticket holders 12 and older.”

At the National Tennis Center, Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium will host US Open matches. Fans who intend to attend the US Open must provide documentation of receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ticket sales had been ongoing for several weeks with no requirement that attendees be vaccinated. Refunds will be granted to anybody who purchased tickets but no longer want to attend the US Open.

The capacity for the 2021 US Open is unrestricted. Last year’s competition was virtually devoid of spectators.