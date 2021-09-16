The Unvaccinated in Illinois are blamed for a vaccinated woman’s death: ‘The Cost Was Her Life.’

The family of a 66-year-old woman from Illinois who died of COVID has blamed individuals who refuse to get vaccinated for her death.

“She was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be,” states Candace Kay Ayers’ obituary. Her life was the price.”

Ayers’ son Marc, 36, told Today, “Mom was a fighter…and mom was so upset at people for not getting vaccinated and not wearing a mask.” “We thought it would be a good idea to mention that in the obituary and make a statement out of it because Mom was extremely vocal about people who simply refused to take those precautions.”

Ayers and her entire family were vaccinated in the spring, which was a comfort for her because she had rheumatoid arthritis and was already immunocompromised, according to Marc.

According to Today, Ayers was diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 28 after flying to Mississippi to visit an unvaccinated acquaintance. He died on September 3 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.

“She was preceded in death by more than 4,531,799 people infected with COVID-19,” according to her obituary.

“We want to hold every part of the population accountable and liable for where we are today,” Marc told Fox News.

Ayers was born in Mobile, Alabama, and is survived by her nearly 43-year-old husband Terry, two children Marc and Amanda, and three grandchildren.

The Ayers family isn’t the first to blame unvaccinated people for a loved one’s death. A Florida family blamed individuals who did not get their COVID shot for the death of their 84-year-old father in August.

“He was infected by someone who chose not to get vaccinated, and his death was preventable,” the family said in Clark Allen’s obituary.

Allen, who had been vaccinated, died of COVID-19 on July 22.

In another case, Gary Keplinger’s wife stated in his obituary that her husband’s “life was cut short unnecessarily…because he was one of several victims recently infected from an unmasked, unvaccinated individual…”

Gary had been inoculated but died of COVID on August 11th.