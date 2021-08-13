The Texans, Lions, and Jets are projected to have the worst records in the NFL in 2021.

With the preseason in full swing, a few teams are looking at a dismal prognosis for the 2021 NFL season. In the contest for the sport’s poorest record, the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions are expected to finish at the bottom of the standings.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Houston is the favorite to have the poorest record in the NFL this season, with +200 odds. With +400 odds for the poorest winning %, the Detroit Lions aren’t far behind.

At +1000, the New York Jets are in third place. In 2021, the Cincinnati Bengals (+1100), Jacksonville Jaguars (+1300), and Philadelphia Eagles (+1500) are all underdogs. The Carolina Panthers (+1800) and the Las Vegas Raiders (+1600) are considered dark horses to play the worst football of the year.

Houston’s campaign in 2021 has little cause to be optimistic. Deshaun Watson’s position as a player is still up in the air, thanks to his trade request and related legal difficulties. The quarterback isn’t expected to play in the Texans’ first preseason game.

Even though Watson outperformed practically every other quarterback in the league last season, the Texans finished with a 4-12 record, tied for the third-worst in the league. Houston may struggle to equal that victory total in the league’s enlarged 17-game season, with a first-year head coach and so many doubts at the sport’s most crucial position.

After a 5-11 season, Detroit has a new head coach. When Matthew Stafford was traded for Jared Goff, the Lions made a quarterback upgrade. The Lions are projected to extend their three-year streak of finishing last in the NFC North.

The Lions are the worst team in a division that might be competitive. The Jets are widely regarded as the AFC East’s fourth-best team.

The New York Giants are anticipated to improve on their 2-14 record from last season, but the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and New England Patriots are also legitimate postseason candidates. Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick, is expected to start for the Jets. The Jets were the only team in the league not to average at least 17.5 points per game in 2020, with a league-worst 15.2 points per game.

The Bengals, Jaguars, and Eagles all feature quarterbacks who have never started a full season in the NFL.

For the past two years, the Raiders have won at least seven games. In a competitive AFC West, Las Vegas may struggle.

The biggest long shots are the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, and Baltimore Ravens. Brief News from Washington Newsday.