The strike by the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees will put a stop to TV production.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) announced on Wednesday that if the Alliance of Motion Picture Television Producers (AMPTP) does not satisfy their demands, they will strike as soon as next week.

The potential strike was mentioned in a press release on the IATSE website on Wednesday, and it might start on Monday at 12:01 a.m. PT.

There will be a strike unless AMPTP, which represents hundreds of entertainment companies, agrees to the IATSE’s demands for “appropriate rest intervals, lunch breaks, and a livable wage for those on the lowest wage scale.” Negotiations have been going on for months, and those most affected work for Netflix and HBO Max, among other streaming services.

After AMPTP declined to satisfy its requests, the IATSE agreed to strike in September. The strike was supported by nearly all of the union’s voters. The IATSE union represents 150 thousand film and television crew members, and a strike would affect all film and television production in North America, but the strike’s effects would be felt around the world if it goes forward as planned.

“The union will continue bargaining with the producers this week in the hopes of reaching an agreement that covers basic problems, such as fair rest periods, lunch breaks, and a livable wage for those at the bottom of the wage scale,” the IATSE noted in a press release.

Matthew Loeb, president of the IATSE, stated, “There is no sense of urgency in the bargaining pace…

We could chat indefinitely if we didn’t have a deadline. Our members are entitled to have their fundamental necessities met right now.” If IATSE succeeds, sixty thousand workers will be affected by the change.