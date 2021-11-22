The Steelers and the Colts are on the verge of making the playoffs, while the Chiefs and Patriots are vying for the top seed.

In Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season, the AFC playoff picture became even more crowded. At the top of the rankings, only one game separates four clubs. In addition, the Nos. 5 through 12 seeds are all within one game of one other.

The Houston Texans (2-8), who began the week with the lowest record in the league, stunned the No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans (8-3). The Baltimore Ravens (7-4), New England Patriots (7-4) and Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) all improved their chances of receiving the coveted first-round playoff bye as a result.

For the first time this season, New England holds sole ownership of first place in the AFC East. On “Thursday Night Football,” the Patriots extended their winning streak to five games by shutting out the Atlanta Falcons (4-6). With a 41-15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the Buffalo Bills (6-4) lost their grip on first place in the division (6-5). Buffalo was relegated to the conference’s No. 7 seed. The Colts are a half-game behind the Bills for the AFC’s last postseason berth as the No. 9 seed.

In the wild-card chase, the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4) are sandwiched between Buffalo and Indianapolis. With a 41-37 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) on Sunday night, Pittsburgh was knocked out of the latest postseason picture.

Los Angeles is the No. 6 seed in the AFC West, one game behind Kansas City for first place.

After 11 weeks, the AFC playoff picture is as follows:

1) Tennessee Titans (8-32) Ravens (7-33) Patriots (7-44) Chiefs (7-45) Bengals (6-46) Chargers (6-47) Bills

——————

Steelers have a 5-4-1 record.

6-5 in favor of the Colts.

6-5 Browns

Raiders have a 5-5 record.

Broncos are 5-5.

4-7 Dolphins

After a tough first half of the season, the Chiefs have risen back up the standings. The reigning conference champions are back as the betting favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl after defeating the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) in Week 11.

The Raiders (5-5) are on a three-game losing streak and are swiftly fading from contention in the AFC West. The Cincinnati Bengals (6-4), who are the No. 5 seed with seven games remaining on the schedule, defeated Las Vegas in Week 11.

After beating the winless Detroit Lions, the Cleveland Browns (6-5) are the No. 10 seed (0-9-1). After their bye week, the Denver Broncos (5-5) are the No. 12 seed.