The Southwest Pilot Union’s request to overturn the airline’s mandatory vaccination policy was denied.

Under the government’s latest COVID-19 regulations, a federal judge refused the Southwest Airlines pilots union’s bid to stop the airline’s vaccine obligation.

The union contended that COVID-related regulations within the airline, including the vaccine obligation, should be negotiated with the union. Judge Barbara Lynn, on the other hand, ruled on Tuesday that the airline has the legal authority to impose the vaccine requirement.

In her ruling, Lynn wrote, “Requiring Southwest employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will likewise improve the safety of air transportation, the efficiency of Southwest’s operations, and further the [collective bargaining agreement’s]goal of safe and reasonable working conditions for pilots.”

Southwest employees must be completely vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 8, unless they can establish they have a medical or religious exemption.

Following the decision, the labor union expressed disappointment and stated that it is “considering further moves.”

Southwest is anticipated to reduce the number of flights it offers in December in order to avoid the huge cancellations it suffered in October owing to labor shortages, air traffic control challenges, and weather delays.

“We’ve scaled back our capacity expectations to reflect the present labor market, and our on-time performance has improved as a result,” said CEO Gary Kelly.

“We’re on track to hire 5,000 new people by the end of the year, and we’re already more than halfway there.”

Southwest’s quest for the COVID-19 vaccination comes after President Biden issued an order requiring enterprises with more than 100 employees to vaccinate their employees or face penalties.

Kelly said in an interview with “Squawk on the Street” that he doesn’t agree with the mandate but is compelled to enforce it due to Biden’s directives.

“I’ve never been a fan of corporations enforcing such a requirement.” That does not sit well with me. Kelly commented at the time, “I’ve never been.”

“However, President Biden’s executive order dictates that all government employees and then all federal contractors, which includes all of the big airlines, have a [vaccine]mandate in place by December 8, so we’re working through that.”