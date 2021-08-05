The Senate is wrapping up a bipartisan infrastructure bill, with a goal of finishing it ‘very soon.’

Senators have been working for the past month on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure, with a final vote expected this week.

Senators from both parties have offered a total of two dozen changes to one of President Biden’s most important agenda items. None of them would significantly alter the foundation of the plan, which is intended to support roads, bridges, water, broadband, and other infrastructure projects. According to the Associated Press, the plan will include $550 billion in new spending.

The $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package in the Senate proposes a national test program that would allow the government to collect data on drivers in order to charge them per-mile travel fees. https://t.co/RdqNJMEQo4

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stated, “We can bring this bill to a close fairly soon.”

Republicans appeared to agree that the process would be completed quickly, with intentions to complete everything this week.

Sen. John Cronyn, R-Texas, said, “I don’t think anyone is wanting to extend this any longer than necessary.”

Senate Democratic leaders are moving toward ending debate on the bipartisan infrastructure bill as early as this afternoon, paving the way for a decisive vote this weekend on one of Vice President Joe Biden’s top goals. https://t.co/4IBpgeQ1pF

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, told The Hill that the Senate may finalize the bill as early as Thursday night, while Sen. Shelby Moore Capito, R-W. Va., said it was “more reasonable” to expect a vote on the bipartisan bill on Saturday, but that an effort to finish it on Thursday would be made.

After the bipartisan bill is enacted, the Senate can begin discussing the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which would include several ambitious issues such as expanding Medicare, supporting healthcare, childcare, universal pre-kindergarten, community colleges, and tackling climate change. Senator Chuck Schumer, the majority leader in the Senate, has been adamant about passing both proposals.