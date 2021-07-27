The Senate has reached a bipartisan agreement on Capitol security worth $2 billion.

Sens. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) and Richard Shelby (R-Alaska) achieved a deal on a $2 billion bill on Tuesday, less than seven months after the Jan. 6 insurgency, to provide increased financing for Capitol Police.

The bill gives the Capitol Police $100 million and $300 million to bolster security surrounding the building.

“We’ll look after the Capitol Police and address some of the issues that need to be addressed here. Take care of the National Guard, without a doubt,” Leahy stated. “Both sides have to make concessions,” he added, “but I think we’re in pretty good shape.”

“I am glad that this legislation, as I have always supported, focuses on immediate security issues.

Shelby added, “I urge my colleagues to support this critical measure.” “It is critical that we provide the National Guard and Capitol Police with the funds they require as soon as possible.”

The agreement also includes $1 billion for the Pentagon, $500 million for the National Guard to fund the Afghan visa program for those who helped the US military in Afghanistan, $600 million for the State Department’s Afghan visa program, and $25 million for the Department of Health and Human Services Offices of Refugee Resettlement.

Capitol Police pay would have been spent by next month if Congress did not act fast to clear the emergency cash, according to Leahy, and the National Guard would have had to stop training.

Officials have been discussing resources to repair security holes highlighted by insurgent rioting for months. Any arrangement that passes the Senate could come to a halt in the House. Three House Democrats who voted against the plan this spring said it didn’t go far enough in providing counseling and treatment for employees.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer stated that if the Senate proceeds fast, the House might take up the package later this week.

“We’ll pass it here if they pass it tomorrow,” Hoyer added.