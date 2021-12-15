The Senate has passed the largest defense spending bill since World War II, totaling $770 billion.

The Senate passed the $770 billion National Defense Authorization Act for the fiscal year 2022 by a vote of 88-11 on Wednesday. The amount is $24 billion more than President Biden had requested, and it represents a 5% increase over the budget for 2021.

Since 2016, the annual military budget has been continuously increasing. According to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, the United States continues to spend more money on its military than the following 11 countries combined, with the majority of them being allies.

Savannah Wooten, campaign coordinator for #PeopleOverPentagon, said, “Congress must resist the demands of the military-industrial complex and instead heed calls to invest taxpayer dollars in true human needs like supporting global Covid-19 vaccine production, expanding healthcare access, and funding climate justice initiatives.” The push to increase the budget was “shameful, unjustified, and embarrassing,” according to Wooten. The bill includes a 2.7 percent pay raise for military personnel, $300 million for the Ukrainian Security Assistance Initiative, $13.3 billion for military construction jobs, $27.3 billion for shipbuilding, a 16-member commission to study the Afghanistan war, and an overhaul of the military justice system that removes commanding officers’ authority to make prosecutorial decisions on 11 crimes, including sexual assault and murder.

Senator Kristen Gillibrand, D-New York, voted against the bill, claiming that efforts to reform the military justice system were insufficient.

“The military justice improvements in this year’s NDAA fall short of creating a fully independent military justice system, as survivors, service members, and veterans have requested,” Gillibrand said after the vote.

An amendment removing the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force in Iraq and requiring women to sign up for selective service were both left out of the measure. The bill has never had any changes added to it.