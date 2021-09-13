The Securities and Exchange Commission has reached an agreement with companies linked to a Chinese billionaire over illegal stock offerings.

On Monday, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that it had achieved an agreement with multiple media firms related to a Chinese tycoon in exile.

The SEC announced in a press statement that it had achieved a $539 million settlement with New York City-based GTV Media Group Inc. and Saraca Media Group Inc., as well as Phoenix-based Voice of Guo Media Inc., on charges of illegally issuing GTV shares and marketing G-Coins. Guo Wengui, a notorious Chinese billionaire who is associated to Steve Bannon, former President Donald Trump’s White House strategist, is tied to the three enterprises.

The entities solicited thousands of people to participate in GTV stock offerings and digital assets between April and June 2020, according to the SEC statement. The pitches were made via YouTube, Twitter, and videos uploaded on the GTV and Saraca websites, and 5,000 investors contributed $487 million. For neither offering, no registration statements were filed with US regulators, and neither would have qualified for an exemption from these rules.

GTV and Saraca agreed to pay $434 million as a remedy to their earnings, $16 million in prejudgment interest, and a civil penalty of $15 million for each party out of the $539 million paid to US regulators. Voice of Guo consented to pay $52 million in disgorgement, over $2 million in prejudgment interest, and a $5 million civil penalty.

Without admitting or denying wrongdoing on their part, all of the parties agreed to a halt and desist order.

The SEC release made no mention of Guo or Bannon.

According to Richard R. Best, Director of the SEC’s New York Regional Office, “thousands of investors purchased GTV shares, G-Coins, and G-Dollars based on the respondents’ solicitation of the general public with limited disclosures.” “The Commission’s today’s remedies, including a fair fund distribution, will provide significant relief to investors in these fraudulent offerings.”

Guo, who is reported to have a net worth of $1.1 billion, amassed his fortune through real estate. He fled China in 2014, fearing that authorities there would accuse him with corruption. Guo’s recent actions have also been scrutinized.

Last week, it was revealed that Guo was spreading false material about the use of ivermectin and the malaria medicine artemisinin to treat COVID-19 on one of his company's platforms. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are not involved (CDC),.