The SEC’s threat to sue Coinbase caught the company off guard, and its CEO accuses it of unfair treatment.

After being threatened with enforcement action by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), cryptocurrency broker Coinbase retaliated on Wednesday. Before learning of the SEC’s plans to sue, Coinbase was on the verge of launching a new interest-bearing product for users.

The announcement took Coinbase off guard, according to Paul Grewal, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. He went on to say that Coinbase executives had been trying to contact the SEC for months but had been unsuccessful.

According to CNBC, shares of the firm plunged 3% in pre-market trading after the SEC action was announced.

Grewal contested the SEC’s classification of Coinbase’s loan product as a security in a blog post on Tuesday, but he still demanded additional information on the factors that led to the agency’s decision.

CEO Brian Armstrong turned to Twitter to criticize the agency for being confused about its direction and reasoning in relation to bitcoin lending schemes, which he claims is common practice in the sector today.

According to Armstrong, the SEC first believed that any lending program was a financial security, which he disputes. He claims, however, that Coinbase sought additional information to better comprehend the agency’s position. Instead, he claims that the company was simply struck by requests for papers and personnel interviews, which were met only to be followed up with a lawsuit.

During a recent trip to Washington, D.C., Armstrong said that the SEC was the only regulator who declined to meet with him. According to him, the rationale offered was that the agency had not met with any bitcoin companies. He later chastised the SEC for utilizing “intimidation techniques” against his sector by refusing to be honest or consistent with its views.

“The SEC’s stated mission is to safeguard investors and promote fair markets. So, who are they trying to protect here, and what is the danger?” penned Armstrong

7/ Look, we’re serious about following the law. The law can be complicated at times. So, if the SEC wants to issue guidance, we’ll gladly obey it (though it would be wonderful if it were enforced uniformly across the sector).

9/ Meanwhile, many other cryptocurrency companies continue to offer a lending service, although Coinbase is unable to do so for whatever reason.

Armstrong believes it is unjust for the SEC to single out Coinbase for regulatory action given cryptocurrency lending is commonplace in the sector.