The Salmonella-related frozen shrimp recall has been expanded to include other brands.

Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd has voluntarily enlarged the frozen shrimp recall issued to shrimp lovers in June as a precautionary measure due to suspected salmonella contamination concerns.

The FDA said on Friday that Avanti Frozen Foods has issued a new recall for various sizes of frozen cooked, deveined, and peeled shrimp, some of which were packed with cocktail sauce, and delivered nationwide between November 2020 and May 2021.

The FDA website has a list of goods that are suspected of being contaminated with salmonella, as well as their expiration dates and codes.

Censea, CWNO, COS, Waterfront Bistro, Sea Cove, Food Lion, 365, Big River, Ahold, Nature’s Promise, Meijer, and others were among the brands under which the infected items were sold in a range of unit sizes.

Following a discussion between Avanti Frozen Foods, the CDC, and the FDA, the recall encompasses various products that have not been linked to any illnesses but are being recalled out of “an excess of caution.”

Salmonella infections in tiny children, immunocompromised people, and fragile or elderly people can be serious and even fatal. Salmonella infection can cause nausea, vomiting, fever, diarrhea, and stomach pain in otherwise healthy persons.

Those who have tainted frozen shrimp goods should return them to the store where they were purchased.

Avanti Frozen Foods has taken extraordinary efforts to prevent further contaminations in the wake of the recalls.