The Reactions of Ghislaine Maxwell’s Siblings To Her Pre-Trial Detention.

On Monday, the brothers and sisters of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell filed a complaint with the United Nations, criticizing a judge’s reluctance to grant her bail.

Jeffrey Epstein is suspected of assisting Maxwell in his sex trafficking of youngsters. She was denied bail for the fifth time in June after being deemed a flight risk.

Maxwell’s treatment was termed as “extraordinary discrimination” by the family’s attorneys in a statement.

“All of her bail applications have been denied, regardless of the security provided,” Francois Zimeray and Jessica Finelle said.

The petition asks the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention to intervene and urge that Maxwell be released before her trial. It further demands that her “arbitrary incarceration” be investigated by an independent body. One of Maxwell’s lawyers said earlier this month that the conditions in jail are similar to those encountered by fictitious character Hannibal Lecter in the 1991 film “The Silence of the Lambs.” Maxwell has been held without charge since July 2020, and her trial is slated to begin next week. Her legal team will dispute the multiple allegations that she recruited minor girls for sexual assault by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and will present expert testimony that calls her accusers’ recollection into question.