The protection of these five technologies is critical to America’s status as a superpower.

America’s status as a global superpower, according to the US’s top counterintelligence official, is dependent on maintaining its lead in five vital technologies.

Acting head of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, Michael Orlando, claimed that foreign theft of American technologies could jeopardize the country’s capacity to remain competitive in the tech industry. According to the Wall Street Journal, counterintelligence will begin an outreach campaign to educate businesses and academia about China and Russia’s extensive efforts to collect cutting-edge research in order to avert such an incident.

Artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, bioscience, quantum computing, and semiconductors are the five essential technologies identified. Officials warn that America’s adversaries are attempting to seize each of them, both legitimately and illegally, posing a threat to future economic growth and military power.

“It may be devastating” if the US loses its dominance “Orlando remarked. He continued, “We can’t afford to lose these industries, therefore we have to focus on them.” “These industries produce technology that could determine whether America stays the world’s leading superpower or is superseded by strategic competitors in the next years,” according to the NCSC. According to CNBC, the counterintelligence agency would begin a more aggressive outreach to industry and universities as part of their new priority to educate them on how some economic relationships with foreign governments may be detrimental to the country.

“People are having a hard time seeing the greater picture here and how legal and illicit intersect,” Orlando explained.