The President of Xpeng says the company is ready to comply with new US and Chinese regulations.

Brian Gu, the president of Chinese electric car manufacturer Xpeng, claims that his company is on the “right side” of Beijing’s new restrictions.

China has been imposing tighter new laws on data privacy, cybersecurity, and overseas stock exchange listings for months. Gu told CNBC that Xpeng, which is traded on the New York and Hong Kong stock exchanges, already has a “very robust organizational… focus on data security” that has kept it out of trouble with Chinese regulators.

China’s crackdown on its internet behemoths has alarmed investors to the point where indices investing in these companies have lost half a trillion dollars in value. To maximize their earnings, several investment strategists have begun to investigate opportunities outside of mainland China.

Gu highlighted that the Chinese government’s regulatory blitz is not intended to suffocate innovation. Beijing views electric car firms to be part of the country’s key infrastructure, so sabotaging their development is not in their best interests, according to him.

“I believe our industry has been identified as one that will be supported by the government. In an interview with CNBC on Friday, Brian Gu, president of Xpeng, said, “They see this as a necessary infrastructure, as well as a critical component of growth for manufacturing, smart technology, and also a carbon neutral agenda, which the government is pushing very aggressively.”

Because of the vast amount of personal data generated by electric car algorithms, China has created specific guidelines for them. On Oct. 1, these rules will take effect for enterprises like Xpeng. Data that needs to be transmitted abroad must pass a security evaluation, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Gu was also asked by CNBC if he was concerned about the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the United States’ increased monitoring of Chinese enterprises. The SEC had ordered its staff earlier in August to require more information from Chinese companies planning to go public. This decision came following the troubles of Didi Global, a Chinese ride-hailing business that was singled out by Chinese regulators shortly after going public on the New York Stock Exchange due to alleged cybersecurity issues (NYSE).

In recent years, high-tech companies have become entangled in the expanding competition between the United States and China, although the claimed cause is the special organizational structure utilized by Chinese corporations wishing to list abroad.