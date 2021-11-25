The Pentagon is forming a team to look into and identify unexplained sightings and other anomalies.

The Pentagon is establishing a new task group to look into UFOs and other unusual encounters.

The Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group will investigate claims of Unexplained Aerial Phenomena (UAP) at military bases in the United States.

The military uses the term UAP to refer to unexplained flying objects. The Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force of the Navy will be replaced by the new force.

“Any airborne object entering our SUA (Special Use Airspace) poses safety of flight and operations security risks, as well as national security challenges,” according to a Pentagon news release.

The group is anticipated to look into unusual allegations made by people throughout the years.

The Pentagon’s new team will collaborate with other government agencies “to detect, identify, and attribute items of interest in Special Use Airspace, as well as analyze and mitigate any related concerns to flight safety and national security,” according to the Pentagon.

The formation of the task force to study unusual aircraft phenomena in special-use regions “represents a safety of flight risk to aircrews and raises potential national security issues,” according to a memo from Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks.

The task force will be led by the secretary of defense for intelligence, who is expected to be joined by the director of the Joint Staff and senior officials from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The founding of the committee follows the release of a study by the Navy’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force that failed to explain the 143 UFO encounters reported since 2004. According to the report, 18 of the incidents looked to “display advanced technology.” Despite the Pentagon’s admission that there were “no clear indications” that the reports were about extraterrestrial activities, it did not rule out the possibility.

The new task force will also analyze intelligence and counterintelligence data and recommend policies for the area, as well as close gaps in intelligence detection capabilities.