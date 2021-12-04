The Parents of the Michigan School Shooter Plead Not Guilty, and the Prosecutor Explains Why They Were Arrested.

The parents of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley have both pleaded not guilty to the charges against them after being caught in Detroit following a manhunt.

Jennifer and James Crumbley were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter but did not appear in court. “They are not running from law enforcement,” the couple’s lawyers Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman said, citing recent media allegations. The participation of James and Jennifer Crumbley in the shooting fatalities was detailed by Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald.

Following the distressing finding of “a drawing of a semiautomatic handgun aiming at the words ‘the thoughts won’t stop assist me,'” the parents were advised to seek counseling for their son, according to McDonald.

Four counts of first-degree murder, one count of terrorism causing death, 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and seven counts of assault with intent to murder have been filed against Ethan Crumbley as an adult.