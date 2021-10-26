The next billion-dollar startups, according to BlackRock’s CEO, will be in climate technology.

According to CNBC, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink stated at the Middle East Green Initiative Summit in Saudi Arabia on Monday that he believes climate tech businesses will be the next 1,000 billion-dollar start-ups.

Fink emphasized the need of environmental protection, referring to climate change as a “commercial opportunity.” Getting to net-zero emissions by 2050, according to Fink, will necessitate a “revolution in the manufacture of everything we make and consume.” “Investments in low-carbon projects in emerging nations will need to be more than a trillion dollars per year — more than six times the current rate of $150 billion per year,” Fink added.

According to PitchBook data, venture investors will close $7.7 billion in clean-tech deals in 2021.

The figure represents a significant increase over previous investments. Clean-tech investments totaled $300 million between 1996 and 2005. In 2001, $4.3 billion was invested in clean technology.

The public sector is also expected to play a bigger role. The Biden administration demonstrated in September how the United States could produce nearly half of its electricity from solar power by 2050.