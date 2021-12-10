The Netflix Live-Action Adaptation of ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Has Been Cancelled: The Cast And Crew React.

After only one season, the live-action Netflix adaptation of the critically acclaimed anime series “Cowboy Bebop” has already been canceled.

The show premiered on November 19th. According to Netflix, the series has accumulated 74 million hours of viewing time worldwide since its debut. However, during the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, those figures plummeted by about 60%.

John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda appeared in the adaptation of “Cowboy Bebop.” The show’s cast has responded to the abrupt cancellation.

In a tweet, co-executive producer Javier Grillo-Marxuach said, “I sincerely liked working on this.” “It came from a genuine and pure place of affection and respect.” Lead actor John Cho shared a meme of “Friends” actor Tom Selleck wistfully declaring “I’m Okay.” The show was surrounded by a lot of buzz leading up to its premiere, but critics gave it a mixed response.

The adaptation’s “primary purpose… would be to drive you back to watch the original one,” according to Mike Hale of the New York Times. “It demands a comparison that the program can’t and shouldn’t have to live up to.” In a review, CNN’s Brian Lowry remarked, “There’s not much about “Cowboy Bebop” that would warrant saddling up for an encore.” “The makers have created a show that looks to have sparked mistrust among fans of the original.”