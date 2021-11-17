The Los Angeles Lakers’ Staples Center will be renamed Crypto.com Arena for a record-breaking naming rights fee.

The new name for the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers’ home is Staples Center. On Christmas Day, the Staples Center will be renamed Crypto.com Arena.

The change is the consequence of what is thought to be a world-record-breaking deal between the cryptocurrency platform and AEG, the arena’s owner. The two sides announced a 20-year pact worth an estimated $700 million on Wednesday.

In a statement, Todd Goldstein, AEG’s chief revenue officer, said, “This partnership represents the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency platform and the world’s largest sports and live entertainment company converging to drive the future of sports and live entertainment as well as the incredible legacy of this arena for decades to come.”

“It’s a watershed moment in our company’s and industries’ histories, and we couldn’t be happier to have such a forward-thinking partner like Crypto.com supporting our global fan base and local community.”

We’re thrilled to announce that Staples Center, Los Angeles’ most recognizable venue, will be renamed: Staples Center.

The Lakers and Kings have announced that Crypto.com will be their official crypto partner. The Clippers will relocate from Staples Center to the $1.2 billion Intuit Dome in 2024. The Sparks might also exit Staples Center at that point.

When the building first built in 1999, Staples reportedly paid $116 million for the name rights over a 20-year period. The contract was renewed ten years later.

The NBA’s two Los Angeles clubs, the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings, and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks all play their home games at Staples Center. While residing at the building, the franchises have won 11 titles. In addition, the venue has hosted 19 of the last 21 GRAMMY Awards ceremonies.

“We’re very excited to partner with AEG and invest long-term in this city, starting with Crypto.com Arena in the heart of downtown, and using our platform in new and creative ways so that cryptocurrency can power the future of world-class sports, entertainment, and technology for fans in LA and around the world,” said Kris Marszalek, Crypto.com Co-Founder and CEO.

The Clippers will eventually move out of Staples Center and into their own venue in Inglewood, which is planned to open in 2024. The name rights were obtained by Intuit, a financial software business.