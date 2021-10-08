The LEGO Titanic Set: Price, Release Date, and More Information About the World’s Largest Model

The new Titanic model, which features an accurate copy of the luxury liner, will be LEGO’s largest kit ever.

The ship, which is based on the legendary RMS Titanic, will be the world’s largest LEGO model, with 9,090 parts.

Builders will be able to experience the interior of the ship, including the first-class grand staircase, various rooms, the Jacobean-style dining saloon, and the state-of-the-art engine room, in addition to being able to build a duplicate of the ship.

Titanic’s distinctive bridge, swimming pool, and promenade will all be included in the replica. Builders will be able to raise the anchor, adjust the tension line between the masts, and turn the propellers to watch the piston engines within turn.

The LEGO Titanic set will stand 18 inches tall and 7 inches broad when completed. Thanks to a one-of-a-kind plaque bearing the ship’s name, fans can proudly display the model in their homes.

“The Titanic was the pinnacle of naval engineering at the time of her introduction, the largest moving vehicle ever conceived.” In a statement, Mike Psiaki, the design master at LEGO Group, stated, “It’s been a fantastic journey to reconstruct this legendary vessel from LEGO bricks, utilizing designs created over a century ago.”

“Creating one of the most challenging building experiences to date has been made possible by designing the LEGO Titanic with such a concentration on great detail and scale, as well as accuracy.” We’re confident that brick builders and ship fans of all ages will enjoy constructing the set and exhibiting it in their homes.” Pre-orders for the set will begin on November 1st.

The kit will be available for purchase in LEGO stores and online on November 8th. The LEGO Titanic kit will cost $629.99 and is intended for children aged 18 and up.